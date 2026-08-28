Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Olivier's avatar
Rick Olivier
16h

Commenting from the bow of my 45-foot sloop on Lake America today, to say I approve this message.

Reply
Share
33 replies
JDaveF's avatar
JDaveF
16h

My 90 year old mother, who was born in the USA and now lives in Canada, is convinced Trump hides under her bed at night to steal her democracy. Yet the last time I visited her there was an election day, and she saw nothing wrong with walking to the polling station, showing her voter ID, and casting her ballot in the one-day-only election, whose results were available the next day. I can't figure it out, but I believe many Americans feel exactly the same way.

Reply
Share
73 replies
412 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture