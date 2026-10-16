Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Alan's avatar
Alan
19hEdited

Awesome.

I think the City of London is punishing the British people for Brexit, and they plan to decamp to Brussels once merry olde England is dead.

You're being too kind to Biden. Obama's cabal, led by Victoria Nuland, Jake Sullivan, Anthony Blinken and the other Bolsheviks in his administration orchestrated the 2014 overthrow of the elected and Russian friendly Ukrainian government. Biden was then appointed to lead the effort to extract wealth from Ukraine. Biden is a useful idiot but craven enough to make sure his family got some of the spoils.

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Leslie Hanks's avatar
Leslie Hanks
19h

I so look forward to Mondays & Fridays for the usual glimmers of hope you provide!

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