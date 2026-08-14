Clusterfuck Nation

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
2h

The DSA has very clearly outlined their political platform, and it is to undermine and overthrow and change the current US government. If that’s not the definition of insurrection, I don’t know what is. What’s it going to take to declare them a terrorist group and put an end to them and their supporters in media once and for all?

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
2h

Great piece that brightens this Friday morning. If you're right about the timing, it's going to be a fun fall!

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