TriTorch
1d

Couple of quotes come to mind, one follows the other backwards and forwards:

Plea from a legal immigrant:

Not long after I came to America I was exposed to the narrative that the Democrat Party was the party of the little guy and the only party with genuine care and compassion for the average American. Fortunately because I grew up under a dictatorship I could not be easily fooled by socioeconomic shackles masquerading as compassionate public policy. The truth is there is no compassion like Democrat compassion, it is the kind of compassion that lets people shoot illicit drugs into their body with the government's assistance. It is a kind of compassion that sees assisted suicide as a moral virtue. Democrat compassion is a kind of compassion that lets you rob the innocent in hardworking businesses in your neighborhood and walk out with impunity with no fear of prosecution.

Democrat compassion is a kind of compassion that tells vulnerable women it is their right to abort and sacrifice their unborn children on the perverted altar of female empowerment and convenience. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that tells children they were born in the wrong body and encourages and subsidizes their mutilation. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that lets boys unfairly compete against girls take their records their opportunities and their scholarships and invade their private spaces turning back Decades of hard-fought gains...

Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that allows homeless people to defecate on sidewalks and sleep in tents in public parks while watching them as they abuse drugs and suffer through mental illness. —Source video and full transcript here: https://web.archive.org/web/20240828235300/https://tritorch.substack.com/p/left-wing-liberal-compassion-is-the

---

All leading to this by their founder:

With disdain I will throw my gauntlet full in the fact of the world and see the collapse of this pygmy giant. Then will I wander god-like and victorious through the ruins of the world. And giving my words an active force, I will feel equal to the Creator. —Karl Marx

69 replies
Mark
1d

The Judical Branch acts as if they are more powerful than the executive branch. Yet they have only paper power. Until Trump either arrests or ignores these paper pirates the country will continue to be lost.

43 replies
