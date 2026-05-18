Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
16h

Wake me when people start going to prison…that is, if leftist judges don’t dismiss the cases, leftist juries refuse to convict, etc. we’ve had a preview of this song and dance and each episode seems to have the same ending.

Reply
Share
76 replies
Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
16h

The problem, regardless of evidence, will be the “OJ Jury” empaneled in DC. I can’t think of any circumstance in which that jury will find any democrat guilty. This will put the nation in the “shot at the king and missed” situation, with Indies moving left cuz the Rs “obviously” weaponized DoJ in a political hit job. I sure hope Blanche does his serious work against the usual suspects in FL.

As to Maricopa, where I live & vote, Cartel Katie Hobbs needs to indicted, arrested, tried, convicted and imprisoned for life.

Reply
Share
15 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
327 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture