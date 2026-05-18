Stephen Colbert Smootchfest (with Jimmy Fallon, Smoochee)

Last week, Stephen Colbert celebrated his May 21 departure from late-night TV by French-kissing his fellow late-night soul-mate hosts goodbye, perhaps to honor the French origins of the Woke political ideology that guided his rocket flight to fame — Michel Foucault (1926–1984), who argued that power was all that mattered and that you could talk any absurdity about sex, mental illness, and criminality into mass belief. . . Jacques Derrida (1930–2004), who argued that reality depends on how you feel about it. . . Jean-François Lyotard (1924–1998), who denounced truth per se in favor of your truth. . . and Gilles Deleuze, father of gender-fluidity.

So, bonne nuit and au revoir, Monsieur Colbert, and don’t let the CBS screen door bump your ass on the way out. Few public figures in our time have done as much damage to the collective mental health of our country than Colbert did in his late-night operations. For instance, the dance routine, broadcast circa April 2021, titled “The Vax-Scene,” when “Joe Biden” and Dr. Fauci rolled out the mRNA products that would eventually maim or kill hundreds of thousands of Americans. Colbert did the shimmy in front of a chorus line costumed as syringes capering to a musical arrangement of the old Latin hit, Tequila (original, by The Champs, 1958). His ignorance about what actually was at stake was surpassed only by his Cheshire Cat caliber smugness. So, what you see in this video is the rectified essence of the demonic idiocy that still animates the Democratic Party. Save it and watch it often to remind yourself what the nation has been battling for so many years.

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I was actually a guest on Colbert’s show years ago in its early evening incarnation when the running gag was Colbert pretending to be a right-winger. In the green room before the show, his handlers told me to “not try to be funny because that’s Stephen’s job.” I had just published a novel about what life in America might be like after the collapse of our techno-industrial economy (World Made by Hand). Colbert treated that as a joke, too, of course. He already had the remarkable ability for finding comedy in all the wrong places. By the time Covid came along, he was no longer a pretend conservative; he was an out-front Democratic Party / Deep State propaganda tool.

It remains to be seen how the party can possibly survive the revelations-to-come of its monumental criminality. Sunday morning, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche turned up on Maria Bartiromo’s public affairs show. Maria was in a testy mood, repeatedly telling Mr. Blanche that America has lost patience bigly over the complete lack of “accountability” for the various seditions and treasons launched against the public since 2016, in particular, the obvious treachery so many witnessed in the 2020 election.

Mr. Blanche replied, ““Well, there’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. That’s not something the DOJ needs to tell you about. There’s been evidence about that for many, many years. What I can tell you is that we have multiple investigations going on in Arizona, in Georgia — in Fulton County, Georgia. And that’s exactly what we’re looking at.”

Quite so: evidence for many years, by the truckload, and indeed it was only a month or so ago that the FBI turned up at the Fulton County, GA, election records depository building and seized a truckload of ballots and other material related to the Big Switcheroo that the election workers there pulled off overnight on Nov 3, 2020 —because “broken water mains [toilets, that is],” and all. Mr. Blanche might not need to tell the irascible Maria B about that, but eventually he will have to tell the whole country what happened in Fulton County, GA, and Maricopa County, AZ, and Antrim County, MI, and Milwaukee County, WI, and Philadelphia. . . .

It remains to be seen how the stolen 2020 election business might be rolled into the “grand conspiracy” case being pursued in the grand jury convened at Fort Pierce, Florida. It will probably be a major entrée in the smorgasbord of prosecutable turpitudes presently under consideration. Also remains to be seen how half the country that still calls itself “Left” or “Progressive” or “registered Democrat” will greet the news that “Joe Biden” did not win that crooked election, but rather, their bête noire, Donald Trump, won. And not by a slim margin, but by a ton.

And how will all the other authorities across the land, both public and private, deal with the apparent fact that the country suffered under a fake president for a whole four-year term? Congress will have to say something, make some determination. Or the Supreme Court? Or some combo. All the laws passed under “Joe Biden,” and the executive actions taken by him that were not laws strictly speaking, might have to be rescinded, cancelled, including all the many pardons issued under his autopen.

And how will the corrupt, mendacious news media process hard charges of massive and decisive election fraud in 2020? Of course, they never even tried to investigate it, didn’t send a single reporter out to search the thickets, just opened the gas jets to keep the gaslights lit. And they’re still doing it! Only days ago, the disgustingly dishonest New York Times framed their story about the release of Tina Peters in Colorado this way:

Tina Peters, grandmother and Mesa County election clerk, was trying to determine whether a fishy post-election “software update” had wiped the 2020 records out of Mesa County’s Dominion vote-tallying machines. The Colorado authorities, led by Colorado Sec’y of State Jena Griswold, tossed Ms. Peters in jail on a nine-year sentence for examining the machines. Maybe the time is at hand when Jena Griswold gets tossed in jail. Looks like we’ll finally learn the true meaning of the phrase “election denier.”

Last year we mounted a GiveSendGo campaign to help Nurse / Midwife Kathie Breault pay her legal fees after “Joe Biden’s” DOJ indicted her for giving Covid vax cards to people who did not receive Covid-19 vaccinations so they would not be fired from their jobs under the Covid mandates. Kathie, age 67, was forced into a plea deal to avoid prison, but she faces a $10,000 fine. So, I have reactivated her GiveSendGo campaign, and urge you to consider helping her pay this fine. Click on: the Kathie Breault Legal Defense Fund.

JHK’s new novel, a comic romp set during the week of the tragic JFK Assassination, November 1963. Autographed Copies from Battenkill Books.

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JHK’s World Made By Hand four-book novel cycle. A small town in the remnant of the USA in the not-distant future. The community struggles to carry on. . . .

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