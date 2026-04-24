Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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James Howard Kunstler's avatar
James Howard Kunstler
21m

Note to commenters: I'm going to get a little more aggressive banishing the trolls here. Be careful flogging your Jew-hate and "Zionist" this-and-that. And I don't want to see any stupid political name puns such as "DemonCRAP," "Repugnican," or "O'Bummer." They reflect poorly on the conversation. Carry on, now.

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Lee Grove's avatar
Lee Grove
17m

Jim, This Thune thing is SO big, leaving the future of America in the balance, what kind of dirt to they have on this guy, such that he would sacrifice the country to save himself...

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