Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
6h

Kunstler nails one thing that many pundits miss — wars don’t usually end with ticker-tape parades anymore. They end with silence. One day the rockets stop flying and the news cycle moves on.

His argument is simple: remove Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones and the war effectively ends without boots on the ground. No grand surrender ceremony. Just the sudden absence of explosions.

That part rings true.

Where things get murkier is the assumption that Iran is already collapsing internally. Persia has been around for thousands of years and has a long memory for surviving empires that thought they had it finished.

History suggests something else: wars in that region rarely end cleanly and almost never according to anyone’s script.

Still, Kunstler is asking a useful question that Washington usually refuses to ask:

If the threat is neutralized, why invade at all?

Sometimes the smartest victory is simply letting the dust settle and letting a nation sort itself out.

— Lone Wolf

60 replies
The Illusion Of Human Progress's avatar
The Illusion Of Human Progress
6h

Once again, you are incredibly out of touch James. Where do you get your news, NYT? Haven’t you read that Mossad agents were arrested in Saudi Arabia for attempting to blow some things up there? It is psychopathic Israel planting some false flags, not Iran. I don’t know who is winning the war, it is tough with all the propaganda from both sides. However,I find myself hoping Iran kicks our barbaric asses into the Stone Age. 167 Iranian schoolgirls blown to smithereens. The psychos behind this war must be very proud.

127 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
520 more comments...

