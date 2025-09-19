Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
1d

If there is only one prayer that we need answered, it is to please not let Charlie Kirk die in vain.

Is it hateful to shine a light on the hedonistic lifestyle that the cultural/spiritual war created? It is hateful to preach the freedom that living a wholesome lifestyle yields?

Charlie Kirk might have been one of the least hateful people out there. He was a warrior in this horrible cultural and spiritual war that began in the 20th century.

It’s sad to think that all the soldiers since Korea and Vietnam might have died in vain. Let’s not allow that to happen to a man who wanted to change the course of American history for the better because Big Government SUCKS: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/he-died-for-our-freedom?r=76q58

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
76 replies
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
1d

They tell us this is just politics, but anyone with field-sense can smell the sulfur. A man cut down, a widow breathing fire, and suddenly the mask slips — you glimpse the ritual underneath. Kunstler isn’t wrong to call it exorcism. The parasites dressed in suits and gavels still hiss when light hits them, and Kash Patel tossing scripture-level banishment lines on the Senate floor is the kind of theater that makes the demons flinch.

But let’s not pretend martyrdom alone fixes a rotting structure. Legends are forged in blood, yes, but parasites don’t fall without sustained coherence. Charlie Kirk has been sainted in record time — post office mural, Davy Crockett tier — but the real work is whether the living remember what’s actually being fought: narrative sovereignty. The wolves know this fight isn’t over ballots or committees. It’s about whether the field belongs to truth or to the whispering shadows.

When the fire compels, the wolves don’t dance — they howl. And the howl carries farther than any Senate speech.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
424 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture