Clusterfuck Nation

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1h

"Advocating to destroy American society is a poor sales pitch." Not when one considers that many supporters of the contemporary American left seek, to one degree or another, to dismantle significant aspects of the existing political and cultural order. It seems a fair assumption that many on the left would like to see portions of America's institutions and traditions abolished or fundamentally transformed, not least among them long-standing constitutional interpretations and, in some cases, the Constitution itself.

Accordingly, they align themselves with those advocating the most sweeping changes, seemingly confident that, once power is attained, the revolutionary impulse will moderate and the resulting reforms will prove limited, measured, and even surgical. Or perhaps they believe they will be able to withstand the political and social upheaval that inevitably follows the dismantling of established institutions. I do not pretend to know. It is, however, an interesting question.

I have neighbors who are extraordinarily affluent, even by New York metropolitan standards. They are white-collar professionals with impeccably restored historic homes, beautifully landscaped properties, and every outward indication of considerable wealth. Maintaining such a lifestyle requires a stable society that protects private property, contracts, and accumulated capital. Yet their homes are festooned with symbols supporting causes and movements that, at least rhetorically, call for sweeping structural change.

It occurred to me that, if the revolutionary vision some of these movements espouse were ever realized - not in diluted or compromised form, but in its fullest expression - these individuals would stand to lose a great deal, perhaps nearly everything they presently enjoy. That, in turn, led me to another possibility: perhaps they believe they would occupy a privileged place within whatever new order emerged. Like so many educated professionals and intellectuals before them, they may assume they would become members of the new elite, helping shape the institutions that replace those they helped dismantle.

History offers little encouragement for such confidence.

During the French Revolution, many moderate reformers supported the overthrow of the Ancien Régime believing they could guide events toward a constitutional settlement. Instead, figures such as Georges Danton and Camille Desmoulins eventually found themselves condemned by the very revolutionary government they had helped create, both dying beneath the guillotine during the Reign of Terror.

A century later, numerous liberals, socialists, and professionals initially welcomed the Russian Revolution, expecting to participate in the construction of a more just society. Many instead became victims of the new regime. Even prominent Bolsheviks such as Nikolai Bukharin, once among the revolution's principal architects, were later imprisoned and executed during Joseph Stalin's purges.

The same miscalculation appeared in Germany. Influential industrialists and conservative politicians believed they could harness Adolf Hitler's popular appeal while controlling him once he entered government. Men such as Franz von Papen famously assumed that Hitler could be "boxed in." Instead, Hitler rapidly consolidated power, marginalized his conservative allies, and established a dictatorship that answered to no one.

The lesson is not that every movement seeking profound change culminates in tyranny. Rather, it is that those who advocate the dismantling of an existing order frequently assume they will help shape - and ultimately prosper within - the one that replaces it. History suggests that this confidence is often misplaced. Revolutions have a habit of consuming not only their opponents, but also many of their earliest and most enthusiastic supporters.

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Old Gyrene's avatar
Old Gyrene
2h

"More likely it’s a harbinger of the party’s approaching death...".

From your lips (fingers) to God's ears.

Patriots finally have a chance to turn around a century of wrong way politics (far left wing), and get things back on the straight and narrow.

It will be a close run thing.

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