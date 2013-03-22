WW Norton 1983

Story of a rock and roll star thought to be dead but discovered living an anonymous and reclusive life in a back corner of New England. The story cuts back and forth between the 1960s and the then-present day of the narration, which is in the voice of a music journalist who discovers the rocker. It’s a pretty good description of an era now fading deep into the past. Scenes of original Woodstock festival. A decent literary performance, but the publisher had no idea how to bring it to the public’s attention.

