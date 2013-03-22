Tor Books 1988

If the creature is just a legend, then what is trying to kill you?

I wrote this novel back in 1975 when I worked for Rolling Stone in San Francisco, getting up at four o’clock in the morning to work on it. I couldn’t sell the damn thing until 1986 or so — and then only to a trashy pulp horror publisher. It was originally titled Bagging Bigfoot, which gave you a better idea of its rather antic flavor. One of my biggest career regrets is letting the publishers make me change the title. Sigh….

