Clusterfuck Nation

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Francis Dillon's avatar
Francis Dillon
5d

Excellent analysis, except for the assertion that voters "won't go along with" Communism. I don't think any of the 100 million plus casualties of Communism in the 20th Century ever "went along with it". When someone or some group identifies with Democratic Socialism = Communism, they are declaring themselves a part of the tradition of lawlessness, mass murder, torture, lying, and cultural destruction that comprises Communism. There is no flirting or taste-testing or renting Communism. You are in for a dime, in for a dollar. Therefore, the phase of talking about this domestic problem needs to end, and the phase of combatting it needs to start, using the existing laws against treason and sedition. If that involves military tribunals rather than dilatory and worthless civilian courts, then, so be it. If it involves transporting Communists out of the country, so be it. (Australia still looks good to me as a place of exile, they seem to be embracing Communism rapidly.) We simply can't "wait to see" what will happen with the growth of Communism. Germany in the 1920s and 1930s was a time of "waiting to see" what the NSDAP would do next. We can't afford to repeat this painful lesson of history. We have existing state and federal laws and we have the Guarantee Clause of the Constitution. We have oaths of office commanding loyalty to the Constitution. We have an inert and uninformed population vaguely opposed to Communism who need to lose their inertia and their ignorance. We must start to act rather than marvel at the progress of the Communists in the US. It is well underway, and has significant momentum.

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Jane Kinkel's avatar
Jane Kinkel
5d

Absolutely lovely piece! I could read it over and over. I'd love to read it to my incoming students, but they're only 9.

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