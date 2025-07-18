Do you detect the signs of Rope-a-Dope in Mr. Trump’s recent blasts against the Epstein mess? It must be obvious that anything he says will be violently opposed by his Democratic Party enemies. So, now he’s got them slavering for release of the Epstein files, whatever they are, or rather, whatever’s left after former FBI Director Christopher Wray & Co. curated them, shall we say. (They had many years to get it done.)

I’m not the first to point out that the president’s most rabid enemies ignored the Epstein case during the entirety of “Joe Biden’s” four-year ectoplasmic visitation in the White House. (They were up to their eyeballs siccing Fani Willis, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg on Trump.) “Squad” stalwart Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said the other day that she was “too busy” to delve into Epstein. Everybody else from Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to Jamie Raskin (D-MD) just barfed up word salad on MSNBC to excuse themselves for overlooking the matter. But since Mr. Trump affected to quash the whole psychodrama in the harshest tones, they’ve got all the time in the world to pore over Epstein docs. Well, maybe they’ll get what they asked for.

So, yesterday, the president ordered AG Bondi to release the grand jury testimony that has been under seal for years and years, and she has promised to do that today, Friday, July 18, subject to the court approval, meaning it could invite a months-long legal battle. Gawd knows what’s in there, but at least it was kept out of Christopher Wray’s clutches. So, it’s separate from the videos and other stuff alleged to be in the FBI possession.

Many say, not altogether convincingly, that the names of “victims” and witnesses must be protected. There’s much confused public controversy as to whether girls allegedly trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were children or young adults (who would be middle-aged now), and that issue is apparently separate from whatever commercial “child porn” was in the FBI’s Epstein file cabinet that AG Bondi has referred to. Anyway, Rule 6(e) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure says:

Disclosure is permitted to government attorneys or personnel (including state or tribal officials) deemed necessary to assist in enforcing federal criminal law, such as in complex investigations involving organized crime or public corruption.

The current state of the Epstein scandal looks a little like a ruse by Mr. Trump to hang his enemies out to dry and sell them the clothes-line to do it with. In all their garish attempts to get Trump, the Democrats have only ended up Wile E. Coyote’d every single time. Why would this round be any different?

Meanwhile, Naomi Wolf by way of Eric Weinstein has come up with quite an original view of what Jeffrey Epstein was about in the strange role he played among the so-called elite. I will link to her recent substack entry below this blog so you can see for yourself. For Ms. Wolf, it was all about the Silicon Valley “network” of tech moguls, their vast power and influence, and an effort by this group, using Epstein as a broker, to steer science generally in the direction that benefited them and their companies. Epstein served as a middleman between politicians, the weapons industry, the big research universities (all those grants!), and linked intel services such as CIA, Mossad, and MI6.

This is what Eric Weinstein means when he describes Epstein as “a construct.” He was less a person than a function. Epstein cultivated the “list” of elite scientists, tech entrepreneurs, academics, and movie stars with lavish parties and trips to his various compounds in Manhattan, Florida, the US Virgin Islands, and his New Mexico ranch — all in the service of building this tech-and-science network that would become a gigantic mutual aid-and-allegiance society advancing the interests of themselves and their institutions. In the process, certain goodies in the form of young ladies groomed in the sexual arts were made available. Some members of this elite network indulged and some did not, the theory goes.

So, one big problem with disclosing all their activity is that many prominent people who are innocent will find themselves nefariously associated with other prominent people who did go for the bait. Hence, this powerful network sedulously defends itself by all necessary means, and even President Donald Trump is wary of crossing them. And hence, also, Mr. Trump’s testy attitude about all the growing attention on Epstein lately, aggravated by his MAGA millions’ expectations for “transparency.”

The personal intersection between Epstein and now-President Trump over the years was incidental to all the other stuff and the people Epstein was into. The two chumming around a bit in the New York nightspots thirty-odd years ago was about the extent of it. Now, there is the silly birthday note supposedly at issue, also decades-old and arguably spurious (published in The Wall Street Journal) and Mr. Trump is suing over it. Ultimately, one night back in 2007, Mr. Trump had Epstein tossed out of his Mar-a-Lago club when either JE or Ghislaine came-on salaciously to his friend’s teenage daughter, and that was the end of that bromance.

Ms. Wolf, with a boost from Eric Weinstein, gives a pretty good account of what may actually have gone on in Jeffrey Epstein’s strange saga. Of course, there are other very strange facets to the story — such as why the DOJ went after him in 2019 (to use against the feared reelection of Trump?), or whether Epstein was murdered in jail, and how he managed to get his mitts on hundreds of millions of dollars with such a poor record as a financial manager. An enigma, fer sure.

Naomi Wolf’s piece on Substack can be found here: "The Network" in the Worlds of the Elites.

