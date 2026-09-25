Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
1d

If we manage to at least hold our majorities in Congress - or better yet, increase our numbers - the next two years are going to epic!!

Vote Red and Let’s Gooooooooooo!!

Reply
Share
248 replies
Rick's avatar
Rick
1d

I think the cutting off of money flows to NGOs is doing more damage than we realize.

Without that throw away cash, purchasing illegal mailed ballots gets very difficult.

Lot's of Dems are scared of losing their cushions.

Let's give them whoopie cushions Nov 3

Reply
Share
45 replies
639 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture