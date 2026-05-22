Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
6hEdited

It's become clear that the entire purpose of a "sanctuary city" is to attract and build welfare communities to create a maelstrom of fraud and that a large part of the economies of these blue cities are dependent upon stolen welfare money.

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
6h

Nice post, JHK 👍 It certainly looks like your long anticipated prosecution of the Dem miscreants is actually happening! Indeed, those nitwits are about to be Clusterfarked and it will happen in the next 105 days, as you’ve predicted! Time for the big hammer 🔨 to come down on them 🔥🔥🔥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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