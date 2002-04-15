What a tough assignment for Colin Powell: going through the motions in a diplomatic dance that seems headed for an inevitable outcome -- all fall down. There is a tragic, grinding momentum to both the gathering pan-Islamic rage against the US and Israel and the machinations of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and the Ayotollah Ali Khamenei as they prepare to attempt a catastrophic intervention against Israel, using Syria as their first-line proxy.

Surely back in Washington plans are being laid for a worst-case scenario. And just what would that be?

An Iraq-Iran-Syria-Palestinian alignment is ranging itself as a forward bulwark against an American attack on Baghdad. The Palestinians keep up suicide bombings with the intention of confounding American diplomatic efforts, provoking further Israeli operations against Palestinian towns and refugee camps, fanning rage against Israel and crippling Israel's economy. The Syrians permit Hizballah to launch rockets against Israel's north. Israel retaliates against Syria. Iran and Iraq then declare jihad against Israel and the fun begins. Perhaps the Saud family is toppled in the process.

All bets are off on scheduled oil deliveries.

Are the Iranians and Iraqis are crazy enough to go down that path? I think so.

The Israeli military can turn their principal cities into ashtrays.

Eventually, the US will be compelled to take sides -- Israel's.

Will Islamic "sleepers" then carry out terror missions within the US? It's possible.

Will the infrastructure of Middle Eastern oil be sabotaged? A distinct possibility.

Will Europe become involved? Britain yes, the rest, no.

Probable outcome: several shattered Islamic nations. A global energy crisis.