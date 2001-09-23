Something about Secretary Colin Powell's appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" show Sunday morning at nine seemed nervous, hesitant, uncomfortable. Now, perhaps, we know what's up: our "staunch" ally, Saudi Arabia may have flip-flopped on its promised cooporation and support for US military operations against terrorists. Even more ominous, the Saudi regime headed by King Fahd may be toppling. Fahd left his country last Wednesday for Switzerland, ostensibly after suffering a stroke, leaving the far more xenophobic Crown Prince Abdullah on the throne.

In the event of US strikes against any Muslim state, terror gang, or individual, we may now expect a cutoff of Saudi oil imports at any time.