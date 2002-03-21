If the Catholic Church is unwilling to allow its priesthood to wed, it ought to consider castration as an alternative. The current arrangement is simply sadistic and unworkable. Castration could be performed as painlessly as any up-to-date surgical technique. Unless "treated" before puberty, they would probably not be considered eunuchs in the technical sense, but they would be the next best thing. History contains instances of high accomplishment by castrated males, including a great admiral of the Chinese Navy, and Narses, the Byzantine General and, briefly, prefect of Venice (AD 552). It must do wonders for concentration.