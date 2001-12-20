Circumstances conspired to get me into the gym early enough this morning to catch Katie Couric hovering above the treadmills and elliptical training machines. Katie, you surely know, is co-host of NBC's Today Show, and this week the network announced that she has been rehired for a few more years for $60 Million. What does Katie actually to for that? She hypes movies. Hello Meg Ryan. Tell us about your new. . . product. Tomorrow Russell Crowe. Now, I've never been keen on socialist ideology, but Katie Couric's salary is a simple social injustice. Perhaps the myrmidons of the media industry are so hermetically sealed from the clusterfuck reality of American life that they believe the public is titillated by the thought of Katie Couric's fabulous wealth. It seems to me, though, that they made a mistake announcing the deal publically. Even the old geezers hanging around the gutter of the slow lane in the YMCA pool were indignant about Katie's millions. I hear the distant rumble of social unrest.

Came across another teeny-weeny sign that we are nearing a tipping point in culture and politics. Over in the supermarket the other day, I discovered that Heinz is putting out a new line of entertainment ketchups. One is bright purple and the other is bright green, in plastic squeeze bottles. I suppose America's morbidly obese children are insufficiently amused by their regular cavalcade of dull brownish hamburgers and boring ochre french fries.