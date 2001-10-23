The amount of money we now intend to lay out on "security" has got to be ruinous to our already overly-abstract, over-leveraged, infotainment economy.

This morning, the US Postal Service announced it was prepared to spend $1 billion on security measures, including gadgets that will irradiate mail so as to kill bacteria. Okay, now look at every other area of American life and try to imagine the sums of money that will have to be spent battening down our daily activities against deadly mischief. I can only reach two conclusions: either we will only pretend to improve security in many cases, or we will live in a severely less affluent society.

Now that I'm thinking, there's a third possibility (actually a varient of number two): that the US dollar will be quickly debased by the printing of "money" to pay for the new infrastructure of security against terrorism.

Prepare for austerity.