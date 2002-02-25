Lying in the bathtub Saturday evening before going to the movies -- to sooth my disintegrating left hip -- I was struck by one of the truly good things about America: the Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor. It's a genuine work of art, perhaps the best thing this country has produced since 1975, and it's been there every Saturday night like a beloved uncle. Keilor is both truly wise and above average funny. Plus he's got great taste in music. Heck, the guy even sings pretty well himself. Won't somebody give him a prize??

In contrast, this morning I went into the YMCA as usual at 7:00 and there on the TV hanging in the locker room were Katie Couric, the $60 million media whore, and her sidekick Matt Lauer, the Ward Cleaver of infotainment. They were still blowing smoke up America's ass about the Olympics -- brought to you by NBC.

Hence, today's big question: does America have enough smoke up its ass? Isn't it getting dizzy??