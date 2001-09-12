The dark of events of Tuesday September 11 compel us to recognize that we are at war with Jihad, the multinational campaign against western civilization. We should expect the full fury of the American military to be brought to bear, serially, on several Islamic capitals, though it is very doubtful that we could ever control the actual territory of these nations, or should wish to or hope to.

Right now, in the rush of media reports, news is scant about what the American military is actually doing.

The following seems to me to be an appropriate unfolding response to the vicious attacks on United States territory.

It would seem appropriate, first, to demand that the Taliban government of the poor and wretched nation of Afghanistan produce the terrorist Osama Bin Ladin and his assistants and place them in the hands of NATO authorities within a very brisk time frame. Failure to comply ought to result in the complete destruction of Kabul and other Taliban-controlled towns.

Second, the people of Iraq should be warned to depart their capital city, Baghdad, which should then be completely destroyed.

The nation of Israel should begin immediately the deportation of Palestinians from the West Bank to the Kingdom of Jordan. The people of Gaza Strip should be transported to Egypt, and the Gaza incorporated into the state of Israel.

The government of Syria should be notified to begin evacuations of Damascus pending its destruction within a short time frame. Ditto Tripoli, capital of Lybia.

Americans must face the harsh fact that it is now necessary to put Jihad out of business.

The events of Sept 11th will only accelerate the problems Americans face vis-a-vis our inordinate use of oil, and our hyper oil-dependent living arrangements.

Prepare for war and austerity.