Readers of this page know that I do not believe the "underlying fundamentals" of the American economy are sound. We have been sleepwalking into a clusterfuck and phase one (the meltdown of hallucinated wealth) is upon us. Phases two and three, which involved the contest over dwindling world oil supplies and the international strife that is liable to entail, have not quite commenced.

But I don't like to dwell in despair anymore than you do. I believe that we have the abilty to manage our destiny by making the right choices. So, today I present a snapshot of what the future is telling us we must to do in order to continue the difficult project of civilization in America.

