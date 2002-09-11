It was announced yesterday that New York governor George Pataki would observe the 9/11 anniversary by reading Lincoln's Gettysburg Address at the "Ground Zero" site of the collapsed World Trade Center.

When Lincoln set out for Gettysburg on that mournful train months after the epochal battle, he wrote his own speech, in his own words, based on his own thoughts to commemorate the occasion. He did not read George Washington's Farewell to the Troops or Shakespeare's speech for Henry IV at Agincourt, or some other pre-cooked piece of oratory. Lincoln's speech at Gettysburg that day ran only 272 words. He was proceeded at the podium by Harvard President Edward Everett, who talked for over two hours.

What kind of a lamebrained people have we become that our governor cannot generate a single original thought to represent us on this day?