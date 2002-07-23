For the US economy to remain healthy and sound, consumers must keep on doing their patriotic duty.

In the trackless suburbs west of Chicago, a woman waddles into the WalMart. She is 34 years old, but at 327 pounds (and five-feet, five inches tall) she has the medical disorders of a much older person. She buys six boxes of Nabisco Snack-Well low-fat cookies, a videocassette titled The No-Diet Diet, a Care Bear doll for daughter Tiffny (sic), and a George Foreman-brand sandwich grill. At the check-out, her first three credit cards are refused for being at their limit. The fourth is accepted. . . .

Having just been laid off as an assistant purchasing officer for an Atlanta-based information technology company, a father of three drives up to Boatland at Lake Lanier and buys a Kawasaki 1200-STXR personal water craft (or Jet Ski) on his Capital One Visa card. "I'monna have me some damn fun," he tells the sales agent. Six hours later he hits a stump at 55 miles per hour. . . .

The supper hour at the Smith household in Mission Hills, Ca, is an amorphous time. Cody, the 16-year-old, growing at a furious rate, rustles himself up a dinner composed of nacho cheese dip over three microwaved beef burritos, one blueberry toaster strudel, a bowl of fat-free "death-by-chocolate" frozen yogurt over seven crushed Oreo cookies, and a 32-ounce bottle of Jolt. When he has cleared out, fourteen-year-old sister Wyneena, follows. She fixes a salad of the following ingredients: two slices of cucumber, three ounces iceberg lettuce, one radish, the juice of one-eighth of a lemon.

After finishing it, she madly assaults the remaining half-gallon of the "death-by-chocolate" frozen yogurt, and after that she throws up. Mother Jo-leen returns from her job as a drive-in photo kiosk clerk 48 miles away in Placentia, pulls a veal piccata Healthy Meal from the freezer, and eats it in front of the TV with a re-run of Friends. Father Dale comes in around 9:15 from his job repairing automobile air conditioning systems over in Pomona. Jo-leen is now asleep, Wynenna is just that moment parked outside a 7-Eleven with three of her friends, while the fourth, who looks mature, shall we say, is inside purchasing two 40-ounce bottles of malt liquor. Cody is doing bong hits at a friend's house while they surf the web for porno sites. Father Dale pours himself four fingers of vodka in a jelly glass, opens a bag of mesquite-flavored potato chips, and settles in to watch Chris Mathews yell at a congressman from Texas on CNBC . . . .

At a roadside establishment called Ammo-World outside Billings, Montana, a laid-off WorldCom employee purchases a Ruger "Blackhawk" .357 revolver, an ISAPOR #1 Mark 3 grenade launcher (pre-owned), a Chinese-made SKS 7.62mm semi-auto rifle, and 100 pounds of Goex 4FBB military-grade blasting powder. The establishment's policy painted in seven-inch block letters behind the cashier's counter is "You'll have to pry my rifle from my cold dead hands." Under it is a poster of the World Trade Center Tower Number One in mid-collapse. . . .