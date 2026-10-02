Clusterfuck Nation

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Jo Standifer's avatar
Jo Standifer
14h

“Chuck Schumer is such a shithead.” Perfect description. Made my day!

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Mike Herzog's avatar
Mike Herzog
14h

Wish I could make your summit, but please if you could, ask why Ivermectin isn't on anyone's agenda to be made OTC with instructions like aspirin for "first do no harm"????

I would vote for that. Sadly no one running for office ANYWHERE is talking about that.

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