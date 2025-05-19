Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
14h

“Washington is nervous because there have been zero leaks from the agency, a condition heretofore unknown in that haunted, pestiferous, reeking marsh. There’s plenty of the usual background noise, of course: the insectile hum, the croaking, trilling, buzzing, staccato peeps, chirps, and squeals of the squirming lesser creatures. . . the occasional roar of an ancient gator. . . the guttural cry of the night heron, the sharp yelp of some furry prey meeting its doom, the pulsating, primordial, chthonic cacophony of creatures suffering to mate in the frightful darkness. . . but that’s just the news media doing their thing.”

I say, James, you may have a knack for this writing thing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
Ron Neff's avatar
Ron Neff
14h

I would guess that we will have many very emotional outpourings of sympathy for poor, poor Joe Biden but......since I tend to hold grudges (one of my many character flaws) I will not be one of the many wishing Biden well. Maybe I could change my mind if he would come out and give a heartfelt apology for the lack of his effort to save any of Americans who died during the Afghan withdrawal debacle or the many people who died because Biden, Hillary, and Obama sat on their hands when our people were crying for help in Libya and......those cries fell on purposely deaf ears in DC. Biden and his family have always been low class grifters and downright crappy people so.....excuse me if my only response to the news is ------ Karma is a bitch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
351 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture