Welcome to the first Monday in October. Know what that means? It means, by federal statute (28 U.S.C. § 2), that the Supreme Court convenes for its new term. Thank goodness, because it’s pretty obvious by now that the Party of Chaos seeks to hogtie and paralyze the executive branch of the government in order to promote the chaos that the Party of Chaos has deftly created for our country. Something must be done.

Chaos is now the Democrats’ preferred milieu for American daily life. They call it The Resistance, bethinking themselves heroic revolutionaries, much like the Jacobins did in Paris, 1793-94, when they tried to turn French society upside-down and inside-out with their insane social “reforms” while they went about chopping the heads off of 17,000 fellow citizens (another 10,000 died in prison awaiting the guillotine). The Jacobins were intoxicated by blood-letting. Their antics lasted less than one year, at the end of which they were briskly routed from the revolutionary assembly hall and escorted within hours to appointments with their own beloved head-chopping device. . . end of story.

The Democratic Party is likewise demonstrably insane. Look no further than the mobs calling themselves Antifa and Transtifa assaulting the federal immigration buildings around the country and promising overtly to injure and even kill their opponents. These are not mere protesters, and everyone knows it, including the upper echelons of the party. They are a riffraff of the violent mentally ill committing criminal acts. Many of them are getting paid for their capers by shadowy NGOs, backed by deranged billionaires. In the case of Portland, Oregon, they have been protected for years by the political establishment, including the governor, the mayor, the police, who will not arrest them, and DAs who won’t prosecute them.

They are ostensibly devoted to stopping the deportation of illegal immigrants, but that is really just the most convenient sob-story to hang their real intentions on — which are to destroy the country currently configured as a Republic and bring on a despotic utopia of free stuff — liquidating anyone who opposes them in the process. They are not all communists, strictly speaking, but the utopia they seek certainly smells like the nightmare societies operated by Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot.

Many of us are opposed to that outcome, including the president of the US, Mr. Trump, who is finally sending federal troops into these places to put a stop to all that. The Antifa street actions in Portland and Chicago give off the odor of actual insurrection, though they have not been labeled as such yet. The police in Chicago have literally declared that they will not assist or protect federal agents going about their business. The police in Portland have been ordered by their superiors to stand down with Antifa.

The president has a duty to protect federal property and the lives of federal employees. You might have noticed that federal district judges have been marshaled by occult Lawfare forces to play a role in The Resistance — to issue stays and temporary restraining orders (TROs) on all and every federal action to put down apparent insurrection. The judges refuse to recognize the Antifa mob actions as anything but lawful assemblies, and they are plainly lying about that.

This has got to stop and the SCOTUS has got to do it now that they are open for business this first Monday of October. The court has what’s called an emergency docket, which allows for expedited interventions on behalf of the executive branch in events that demand it. The emergency docket bypasses the standard merit docket process, which entails oral arguments and detailed opinion. The court’s decisions in such emergency cases are likewise temporary stays of lower court stays and TROs, pending a case moving into the regular merit docket, where arguments are made and definitive decisions are issued on what the law allows the president to do. It’s kind of hard to imagine that SCOTUS would rule against the president defending federal property and lives.

The Party of Chaos is pretty obviously trying to gin up a constitutional crisis at the same time that Chuck Schumer’s Senate Democrats have shut down regular operations of the government in a foolish game of “chicken.” Before long, Americans will suffer from the shutdown, especially middle-class government employees (largely Democrats) who have bills to pay like everybody else. Tomorrow, to aggravate matters, Tuesday, a massive Antifa mob action is planned for New York City.

The play here for the Party of Chaos is the same old routine straight out of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals: instigate action on the enemy in order to provoke a reaction by them that will allow the radicals to yell “tyrant” and “fascist.” The Party of Chaos is against all order and authority that is not their own order and authority — which is the kind you get with Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot: rank despotism, mass murder, lockdown, prison, censorship, poverty, and lawless law. The objective is to maneuver President Trump into declaring a national emergency so they can call him names. The SCOTUS needs to sort all this out without delay.

