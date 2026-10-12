Clusterfuck Nation

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Steve Fredriksson's avatar
Steve Fredriksson
11h

Pithy and to-the-point. In fairness, even if he’s certifiably nuts, he’s assured of at least 47% of the vote.

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
11h

Fund raisers all over the country for an election in Texas. Why does that seem undemocratic? Shouldn't Texans be choosing their candidates? If you can't get donors in the state you're running in, maybe the voters don't support you. Maybe the polls are a lie?

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