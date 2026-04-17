Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
8hEdited

"will the massive revelation of truth prompt the millions of successfully brainwashed Americans to finally get their minds right over what has been perpetrated on our country?"

Some, yes. But it will be a paltry number. The TDS, nurtured in a putrid mix of animus, self-hatred, and Marxist indoctrination, will prevent most from even acknowledging what is before their very eyes. One cannot debate, cajole, or reform what is at its very core evil. The malicious and insane will, if anything, double down on their ruinous plans to collapse western civilization. Negotiation with those who seek your destruction are fruitless.

What really matters is that the momentum of victories, whether on the battlefield, the world stage, as well as here at home ("Winning" as Trump would put it), is akin to a rockslide...once it begins, it cannot be stopped. If (and it is a big "if") some semblance of real and lasting stability is achieved in the middle east, if the tens of millions of invaders are expelled from the towns and cities of America, and if those who have conspired to oust a duly elected president are in fact justly prosecuted and jailed, then does it really matter what that blue haired, raving Karen with her "Hate Has No Home Here" yard sign down the street thinks?

Reply
Share
52 replies by James Howard Kunstler and others
Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
8h

I'm with Clarence Thomas on this. Progressives believe that our human rights are not God-given but are parsed out by the experts who run our administrative state. Talk about putting the Declaration of Independence on its head!

Reply
Share
15 replies
385 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture