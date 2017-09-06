Behold the Children’s Splish Splash Garden, downtown Omaha, Nebraska. This lame gesture of a play area for kids is tucked behind what looks like a forensic pathology lab, with excellent views to the four-laner twenty feet away. It was actually put there to assuage the consciences of the grown-ups who assembled a city so dehumanizing, monotonous, charmless, and depressing that children living in it would never become fully-functioning adults. Here’s a view (below) from another angle showing the lively street scene. And you wonder why Americans take so many mood-altering drugs…?

Thanks and cheers to Abigail Newsham for nominating this humdinger.