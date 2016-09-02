Behold the Aspen Art Museum designed by Shigeru Ban, winner of the 2014 Pritzker Prize for Architecture. As the old joke goes: is that the building or the box that the building came in? Beneath the plywood lattice stands something that looks like a dog food processing facility. See below, closeup of cheap, crappy windows behind the sportive climbers — who were slapped with a $150 fine and 10 hours of community service for attempting a technical ascent of this humdinger. Thanks to Brian Sherwin for the nomination!