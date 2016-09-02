September 2016
Commentary on architectural blunders in monthly serial.
Behold the Aspen Art Museum designed by Shigeru Ban, winner of the 2014 Pritzker Prize for Architecture. As the old joke goes: is that the building or the box that the building came in? Beneath the plywood lattice stands something that looks like a dog food processing facility. See below, closeup of cheap, crappy windows behind the sportive climbers — who were slapped with a $150 fine and 10 hours of community service for attempting a technical ascent of this humdinger. Thanks to Brian Sherwin for the nomination!