The new “farm” office campus of Epic systems, a medical software colossus, in Verona, Wisconsin. This agglomeration of super-sized fake vernacular rural building types is scaled just right for the super-sized racket that medicine has become in this land, and is just as dishonest

.This shot gives you a sense of how the barn-and-silo ensemble works as an office building. No doubt they destroyed hundreds of acres of prime Wisconsin farmland to put up this megastructure of fakery.

Another angle on this abortion.

Arial shot reveals the reality of Epic Systems’ phony farm campus. It’s just a UFO that landed on this chunk of former farmland. It’s all about concealing the parking. The especially tragicomic element of this is that the American medical racket is sure to implode within a decade, and this gigantic folly will stand as a monument to dishonesty and greed.

Thanks to Jonathan Thom for bringing this to my attention.