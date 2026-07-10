Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Freedom 4 conservatives's avatar
Freedom 4 conservatives
11h

JHK tells a very plausible scenario. There are a couple of things missing, though: How one Barack Obama and George Soros were working with Hillary Clinton, et al to not only facilitate the hoaxes as far back as, say 2013-14, but continued to facilitate and finance the dark ops in both the Federal government and in the mainstream media to completely gaslight the American people to ignore their plan to surreptitiously overthrow the U.S. Government. And, of course, what foreign governments were colluding with them behind the scenes, most notably Communist China. Also not remarked is just how many high government officials, including members of Congress and dozens if not hundreds of corrupt judges--mostly all Democrats--were (and many still are) part of the conspiracy.

Conservatives have long suspected--and had considerable hard evidence--of the Democrat (read Fascist/Socialist/Communist) conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. Government and put themselves in power in the resulting de facto Socialist dictatorship. Sadly, the hopes of conservatives to expose the conspiracy were being well-stifled by what amounted to a Democrat politburo and its hand-maiden propaganda arm in the mainstream media. But, truth has a way of oozing out of such confinement and ooze it has from the alt-media, including JHK's blogs. What happened next, though, is what often happens within ranks of a power-hungry dictatorship-loving movement--the fight about who will be the dictator. The fissure that opened in the "Democrat" Party was between the Communist/Socialists and the Fascist/Socialists. The comedic part is how both the Fascist/Socialists and Communist/Socialists deny that is what they are to the greater public. The Fascist/Socialists say that they are neither Fascist nor Socialist (when, in fact, they are both), and accuse free-market capitalist conservatives of being the "Fascists"--ignoring the fact that every Fascist in the 20th and 21st Century has denounced capitalism. Meanwhile, the Communist/Socialists brand themselves as "Democratic Socialists," pretending that some form of democracy can exist in a Socialist state, which it cannot.

Ayn Rand was correct when she wrote this:

"There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism - by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide."

And,

"If you surrender everything to the government and give it total power to plan the whole economy, this will not guarantee your economic security, but it will guarantee the descent of the entire nation to a level of miserable poverty--as the practical results of every totalitarian economy, communist or fascist, have demonstrated."

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Ben R's avatar
Ben R
11h

Amazing how much of that has been memory-holed and replaced with the shrill shrieks of "BUT TRUMP!"

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