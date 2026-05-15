Clusterfuck Nation

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David "JC" Penny's avatar
David "JC" Penny
2h

Deep State defined: "...those who are refusing to support any type of political activities on the part of the Trump administration." That's the quiet part out loud but the part that is still not admitted that you allude to: those who happily supported any type of political activities on the part of the Biden administration

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Hatman1793's avatar
Hatman1793
2h

Alberta has oil sands, not tar sands. Alberta is keen to explore for more & export a ton of its oil & gas but the stupid Liberal government of Clown-car Carney has shut down all pipelines.

The easiest way for Alberta oil to reach the Pacific markets (and even California) would be a pipeline directly west.

Unfortunately the Stuck-on-Stupid BC voters keep electing NDP governments that vehemently oppose this. Alberta’s only relief will come when they declare independence. A new pipeline directly south will make them rich.

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