Clusterfuck Nation

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John Schrauth's avatar
John Schrauth
1d

California, the great "tech capital" cannot process a simple election in under a week, a month, two months.....?

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Gwennie
1d

I'm pretty interested in the intersectionality of Islam and capering drag queens that is occurring in New York, It is an amusing spectacle for now, in the blood-free days, will be less so, I imagine, when the slaughtering starts.

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