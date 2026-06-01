Clusterfuck Nation

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4h

Yet Becerra and Steyer lead in the polls with the sane Steve Hilton a close third, but third isn't good enough. California is physically a beautiful state, blessed with fertile land, mountains, ocean, lakes, rivers, immense forests, but inhabited largely by folk who need help tying their shoes.

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CC's avatar
CC
4h

The NYPost reported that practically all of the protestors that were arrested were from out-of-state ie paid political actors - the dirty work of Soros, Singham, Reid Hoffman etc.

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