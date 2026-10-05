Clusterfuck Nation

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
6h

"Show me the man and I'll find you the crime"

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Thomas Madden
6h

The US treats colleges and universities as a four year long party, focused on getting drunk, having lots of casual sex, fraternities, sororities, and semi-professional football and basketball teams playing in giant, lavish, stadiums and arenas. More serious nations treat colleges and universities as serious places for people to focus on their studies. The US model does, in fact lead to actual rapes, and "date rapes" and simple morning after regrets. It also leads to routine deaths in fraternity hazing incidents, to college students being hospitalized for alcohol poisoning and having their stomachs pumped, and other bad stuff. At the end of it, many college grads end up living at home with their parents, deeply in debt, working menial low-paying jobs. Trade school is a far better route. When I attended college, it was quite common for 2/3 to 3/4 of the class not to even show up for lectures on Friday. They were just there to have a good time.

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