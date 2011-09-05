There’s a difference, of course, between what this country thinks it needs and what it’s going to get. The world has a way of dragging you, kicking and screaming, to where it wants to take you.

We think we need more American oil so we can “end our dependence on foreign oil.” Despite the PR bullshit you see on CNBC, the oil is not really there in a form that will flow sufficiently to support our completely insane mode of living in cars. I get letters from crazy people every week who tell me that shale oil from the Bakken Formation in Dakota will keep this racket going. Forget about it. Marcellus shale gas? Similar story. These are phantom energy reserves. And we don’t have enough capital to throw at it.

The world wants to take us to the place where you don’t have to use a car eleven times a day, a different arrangement of things on the landscape than what we’re currently stuck with in most of the United States. The American people are not disposed to taking this idea seriously, but we’ll get to that place eventually. The first kickings and screamings are exactly what’s coming out of the Tea Party. These are people who don’t want to change the sacrosanct American Way of Life, but they don’t want to have to pay for it either, so the contradiction produces a sound and fury.

This week, President Obama is on the spot to deliver a Santa Claus sack of “job initiatives.” What a sad assignment. We’re leaving behind that kind of economy, with secure salaried plug-in positions provided by giant corporations and governments. We’re headed into a world not of “jobs” but of vocations, trades, crafts, situations, and a lot of casual labor, largely self-guided by those with who possess a functioning internal compass. Obama can pretend to keep the old way going, but that pretense will be along the same lines as keeping insolvent banks going. The Federal Government can pay people to work repairing highways and bridges but the road system is too big now for even an additional “jobs” crew to stay ahead on maintenance, plus why are we putting these capital and labor resources into gold-plating a car-and-truck system that is going to be functionally obsolete in a few years?

Gorbachev called it right. His aim was true. Perestroika… restructuring. The Soviet Union was thoroughly corrupt, incompetent, and insolvent. I suppose Gorby thought he could guide his country through a transition, but the system he headed was so astonishingly flimsy that it just fell apart in a few months, and even left him behind. Still, I regard it as one of the major miracles of history that Russia did not trip into a bloody civil war. Maybe Russia had enough blood-spilling with Stalin and World War Two. Otherwise, it was a kind of magic moment in 1990 when the whole rotten edifice crumbled neatly into its own grave.

What followed there was an impromptu and extremely half-assed melding of organized crime, unorganized crime, gestures to the rule of law, and a lot of leftover habits, paranoia, lethargy, and sheer will to live – with an overlay of mystical oriental intrigue. Russia staggers on with its oil and mineral reserves propping up what remains of modernity there. Their future will arrive on sleds.

We should be so lucky here. Given the situation, it’s not unthinkable that self-styled Texas secessionist Rick Perry could be the next president. On top of that, the guy is a Christian Dominionist nut. This outfit wants to capture all politics, culture, and media in what is now the USA and turn them into a sci-fi nightmare of correct thinking. You have no idea how dangerous and determined this group is. The Left ignores them at the peril of everyone. They are the corn-pone Nazis I’ve been warning you about.

That is not the kind of restructuring that is going to help this country. At the moment we’re trapped in our own gigantism and the “jobs” pitch is surely going to be just another page out of that. I’d like to hear Mr. Obama tell this country that Job Number One for us is getting more Americans into agriculture at the small, local scale. Translation: dismantle agri-business. Otherwise, we’re going to have a lot of starving people across this land. That might seem like a strange destination for America, but I suppose that’s why there’s all the kicking and screaming.

Post-script: While everybody’s eating burgers today, or cleaning the mud out of their kitchen, or playing Resident Evil 5, Europe is on the brink of its own decisive moment. Nobody there can decide what to do about the debt-bomb and the fuse is sparking away. There are no solutions to the problem of the Euro Club, but the idea of no Euro Club is making a lot of Euro people kick and scream. Whatever happens there will affect us hugely, you may be sure.

