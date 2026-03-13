Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
1d

Great detail on the mine/drone protection! 👍 I’m still waiting/hoping for your perp walk predictions to come through, as those who attempted to overthrow the government still enjoy their freedom. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Reply
Share
42 replies
Fooglee's avatar
Fooglee
1d

Wow, entirely black-pilled anti-trump commenters broadcasting hate and ‘we give up’. Please head back to blue sky PUSSIES.

Reply
Share
68 replies
536 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture