Behold, “The Vessel,” designed by one Thomas Heatherwick for the gigantic Hudson Yards apartment project on Manhattan’s West Side (developer: the Related Companies). This ridiculous “urban landmark” (so-called) will be 15 stories high, composed of 154 flights of stairs and 80 horizontal landings. Heatherwick says the idea is based on “the ancient step-wells of India.” Hmmmm, perhaps he should have shopped this “artwork” around the government offices at New Delhi. The sundry pieces of this monstrosity are being fabricated in Italy. The project is already 100 percent over its $75 million budget. Its completion will coincide with the next momentous real estate bust in New York City, and one can see how the Vessel will become the preferred suicide spot for ruined condominium buyers.

Compare with M.C. Escher!