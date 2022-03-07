Time, they say, is nature’s way of making sure that everything doesn’t happen at once. If that’s so, then maybe time has stopped because all of a sudden everything seems to be happening at once. Three things, actually: 1) a Russian military operation in Ukraine that a lot of people in America want to turn into World War Three; 2) an epic crack-up of the world financial system; and 3) the breakdown of the fishy Covid-19 affair and especially the story behind its holy avatar: the mRNA vaccine.

In a sane society, that might be enough to trip the institutional reality-test apparatus, but we are not a sane society these days, so we plunge ever-deeper into a hurly-burly of wrongful endeavor vectoring toward self-destruction. The immediate problem is a nation (us) that is powerfully bamboozled, led by a figurehead nobody believes in, backed by a hidden coterie of actors who appear to hate our country enough to try to sink it.

Forgive me for re-stating the premise of the Ukraine situation but one must counter the propaganda emitted like poison gas by a perfidious news media: Russia objected to the expansion of NATO to its very border, based on long-standing prior agreements about it. “Joe Biden” had every chance to formally recognize that reality and stupidly demurred. The Ukrainian government, ditto. Our side (the USA) had already created enough mischief there in mounting the 2014 coup against a government friendly with Russia, and then arming its replacement to harass Ukraine’s own citizens in its easternmost provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk. Two weeks ago, Russia moved in to forcefully correct all that. After all, Ukraine had been a part of Russia since they wrested it from the Ottoman (Turkish) empire in the 1700s, and in any other sense Ukraine is within Russia’s sphere-of-influence, as such things are defined in geopolitical history.

The US-led response to the Russian op was an attempt to dismantle the complex interbank payment systems of the global economy in order to punish one region (Russia) of the global economy — that is, cutting off your leg to punish yourself for walking into harm’s way. The result of that now is mayhem in the financial markets and in currencies, with global commodities like grain, oil, and ores acting as hostages. This hostage-taking has far-reaching effects because the nations of the world can’t operate without food, energy, and stuff to make products out of. Interfere with the rational distribution of them and you’ll get chaos and death.

Financial markets are averse to threats of chaos and death. These conditions tend to interfere with formal promises between parties to service loans, which is the basis of finance. If finance destabilizes badly, standards of living plummet, and pretty soon people are stuck being hungry in the cold and dark — which is the opposite of being happy and civilized. So, maybe jamming an I-beam into the machinery of global finance isn’t the splendid idea it seemed to be a few days ago when the geniuses behind “Joe Biden” swung into action pretending to be super-heroes fighting an imagined nemesis. Standing by to see how all that works out….

Then there is the resolving picture of all the mysterious puzzle-pieces in the Covid-19 story. Sunday night, America’s premier propaganda vessel, CBS’s 60-Minutes, ran a puff-piece on the CDC starring the warm-and-fuzzy Mom figure, Rochelle Walensky. It is hard to overstate just how dishonest the segment was, starting with its subtle effort to keep America in a state of alarm (“new variants” coming!), proceeding to a deceptive cartoon of how the mRNA “vaccines” work wonders (“white memory cells patrol the body,” no mention of spike proteins), and concluding with exhortations for Americans to continue vaxxing and boosting up — despite an avalanche of news coming from elsewhere than 60-Minutes about the CDC withholding critical information from the public it’s supposed to serve throughout the two-year-plus crisis, not to mention new data from alt-media on extensive injury and death rates among the vaccinated, including shocking info from the court-ordered recent release of Pfizer’s own records.

Was this 60-Minutes segment corporate media’s attempt to cover-up the emerging crimes of America’s public health agencies in concert with Pharma and media itself? That is, to get ahead of the story, as has lately been the strategy for all the cable channels and legacy newspapers with more and more citizens asking themselves if they have been played? Meanwhile, the Big Kahuna of Covid-19, one Dr. Anthony Fauci, has gone-to-ground, made himself scarce, skipped the scene, vamoosed… amid all the new controversy. Word has apparently come down from on-high in the Party of Chaos that his ubiquitous puss on the nation’s flat-screens is no longer helping to sell the mass vaxx directive. Too many people, perhaps, suspect that he caused the whole thing to happen in the first place and then botched his attempt to play savior over it.

It would be a pity for the Party of Chaos (starts with a “D”) and its accomplices in the Covid frauds if the events playing out in Ukraine actually concluded with a reduction of danger and chaos in that corner of the world. It is surely the last thing they want. Yet the possibility exists that Russia will pacify the country, disarm it, neutralize its most corrupt and obdurately degenerate factions, and set it up as a properly governed backwater that will not threaten to upset the peace of the world again for some time ahead. Then, the spotlight will be back on the Covid crime against humanity and the folks who perpetrated it. And there will be nowhere for them to hide….especially with financial markets crashing down on their ears.

