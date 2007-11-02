The Pawtucket, Rhode Island, library, designed in 1899 by Ralph Adams Cram and Bertram Goodhue, two greats of American monumental architecture. Assisting in their office then was young Raymond Hood, later architect of Rockefeller Center in New York City. Bas reliefs over the windows by Lee Lawrie, who went on to create the Art Deco ornaments of Rockefeller Center. Pawtucket Library officials have apparently decided that the main entrance is inadequate -- probably because it does not have the characteristics of a loading dock. When we dishonor our buildings, we end up dishonoring ourselves individually and collectively as communities.

Thanks to Will Morgan for the shots.