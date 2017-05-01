Behold The Shed (artist’s rendering), the new multi-use performance venue for the old Hudson Yards — kind of a toaster-oven for the arts by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, architects. The glass and steel lid thing on the right slides back over the stairway piece to open up the space to the elements — and allow the periodic cleanup of toast crumbs. The venue will be accessed from the popular High Line linear park fashioned out of an abandoned elevated railroad trestle. The Shed is designed to function business-wise as a non-profit, on grants and philanthropic gifts. I wonder how that will work when the hedge fund universe finally blows up. The Shed’s stated mission is “to empower artists and partners to realize their greatest ambitions.” Freud stated — correctly I think — that what artists mostly want is fame, money, and beautiful lovers. Perhaps The Shed will help them get all that.

Thanks to Ellen Musing for bringing this to our attention.