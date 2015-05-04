Behold the new Government Center Transit (“T”) stop in Boston, Mass., with the 1966-vintage “Brutalist” City Hall looming balefully in the background. What you see here is the artist’s computer rendering. See below for a photograph of the actual thing under construction.

Thanks to Architecture blogger David Brussat for illuminating the failures of this humdinger:

— 32 feet tall, will be covered with pigeon droppings in a week

— No way to clean except w/ fork lift

— Poorly detailed – Norman Foster on the cheap

— Looks like KMart does Renzo Piano

I’d add that the actual entrance pavilion (if that’s what it is) looks remarkably like the New York Thruway rest stops of yesteryear — homage to a 1957 Soviet cafeteria.