This street could not be more normal across America. It is Ohio River Blvd, Bellevue, PA. There are many ways of understanding the failures of urban form in the USA, but the salient condition of these places always has one overarching feature:lack of decorum. It makes us a nation of clowns dwelling in a clown habitat. There are consequences. Note: nobody wants to be here outside of a car.

Here is an urban street in another Western culture. Note the differences.

Thanks to Diane Dorney for "Bellevue."