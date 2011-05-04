Presenting the new General Schuyler Emergency Squad headquarters in Northumberland, New York, about six miles east of Saratoga Springs. This monster truck garage with attached playrooms represents exactly the kind of political decision that we should not be making now – sinking a million bucks or more into automobile and truck infrastucture in the twilight of motoring. In ten years or less, this building will be obsolete. In the process, we have destroyed a perfectly good piece of farmland that will be needed in the future as food production gets way more local. All that is apart from the awkward ugliness of the building itself and the atrocious color motif: corpse gray with veinous red. Remember: the sum of thousands of bad political choices will be a society unable to carry on the activities of daily life.