Techno-grandiosity meets exercise in futility: an art installation, so-called, by Michael Heizer titled Levitated Mass. This stunt involves moving a 340 ton boulder from the edge of the desert at Riverside, California, to a display site at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art by means of a gigantic steel conveyor vehicle.

The art object in its natural state.

Preparing for the journey....

Rollin', rollin' rollin'...

The Route of Levitated Mass

To read more about this stupid fucking waste of effort and money

visit the official website for this stunt, and also the website of its patron, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

Shout out of thanks to Christopher Tallman for nominating this humdinger.