Here's a humdinger: a model of Canada's new Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg. Ever been to Winnipeg? It's an entire city built to the specifications of a 7-Eleven shop, with about as much artistry. It could use a little self-esteem boosting. They need something to feel good about. (As we all know, feeling good is the same as being good.) So, now they are going to "gift" themselves with a building that looks like a wad of discarded scotch tape representing a feel-good theme that nobody can be against. The architect is Antoine Predock (who has appeared in these pages before). You have to wonder, though: if human rights are now in a museum, does that mean that they have become a mere artifact of history?

Thanks to "Tom" in Winnipeg for sharing. (Hey, which city will get the new Museum of Sharing?)