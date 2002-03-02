March 2002
Commentary on architectural blunders in monthly serial.
Special Winter Double Whammy
Bet you didn't know that the Third Reich won World War Two. Here's the US Airforce Academy (architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill) winner of this year's Herman Goering lifetime award for despotic grandiosity. I'd love to see the figures for Prozac use on this campus.
Wait, there's more: The following is the actual photo caption from the book this came in Modernism at Mid-Century:
"View of the academic building and retaining wall for Terrazzo Level. The automobile, symbol of American technology and mobility, provides a perfect contrast and complement to the architecture of an air academy."