Special Winter Double Whammy

Bet you didn't know that the Third Reich won World War Two. Here's the US Airforce Academy (architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill) winner of this year's Herman Goering lifetime award for despotic grandiosity. I'd love to see the figures for Prozac use on this campus.

Wait, there's more: The following is the actual photo caption from the book this came in Modernism at Mid-Century:

"View of the academic building and retaining wall for Terrazzo Level. The automobile, symbol of American technology and mobility, provides a perfect contrast and complement to the architecture of an air academy."